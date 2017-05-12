State of Emergency decared in Heffley Creek

For Immediate Release: May 12, 2017

Kamloops, BC – The City of Kamloops has declared a state of local emergency in the Heffley Creek area as imminent stream bank erosion currently threatens one home in the 500 block of Lister Road. The City is undertaking immediate action to prevent further erosion of the bank to alleviate the risk to the home.

In response to the recent water events, the City is monitoring and evaluating risk to homes adjacent to Heffley Creek within the City. Initial investigations identify only one home as threatened at this time.

By-law officials have notified the affected property owners. The full declaration and map of affected properties can be found online at www.kamloops.ca/flood.

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre has 24-hour staff coverage throughout the weekend to respond to flooding or rain damage. The City asks residents impacted by high water levels to continue their efforts to protect their properties. Residents are also asked to stay well back from rivers, creeks and other waterways and keep animals and livestock a safe distance away.

