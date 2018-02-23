Strong alpine showing on day one

2018 BC Winter Games

Day one of the BC Winter Games Sun Peaks saw two athletes come away with top five placings.

Bill Brewer, a member of the Kamloops First Nations Snowboard team, claimed fifth place in snowboard cross after a strong performance.

“He rocked every single race that he was in,” said Desiree Janzen, assistant coach for the Okanagan zone snowboard team.

Janzen said the Sun Peaks team did great taking every piece of advice she gave them and riding to the best of their ability.

“Just giving them little tips and tricks throughout the course how to gain speed, how their body position should be and where to enter the turns come out of the turns,” she said.

Tomorrow the snowboard athletes will compete in slopestyle. Janzen said the advice she’ll be giving the athletes is to get over the jumps clean and to have fun.

On OSV, Sun Peaks’ athletes had a good show in the slalom competition. Sam Fournier, assistant coach of the Okanagan zone team, said every one of her athletes finished in the top 30.

“I’m just glad pretty much everybody finished their runs and came away with something to be proud of,” she said.

Talyn Lorimer had an exceptionally good day with strong runs landing her in fifth place overall.

Throughout the day BC Winter Games staff worked to ensure the snowfall didn’t affect the athletes’ performances.

“The track was in super good condition we just kept the soft snow off the track,” said Fournier. “There’s really nice hard surface underneath so the course workers and volunteers did a really good job of keeping the course in awesome shape throughout the day.”

Due to snow, the team wasn’t able to set tomorrow’s giant slalom course. Fournier anticipated speaking to her team about the soft snow as they begin to prepare for Saturday’s competitions.

