As part of celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, Sun Peaks will host band 54-40 for a summer concert. The famous national group hailing from Vancouver started making music in 1981. Since then their hits have included “One Day in Your Life”, “I Go Blind” and “Ocean Pearl”.

Their most recent album was released in 2016 before they commenced a month-long Canadian tour.

More announcements regarding the celebration will be made in coming months.