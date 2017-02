Sun Peaks Lodge is hiring for the summer 2017. April 29 – Oct 20. Full and part time, daytime hours.

*Housekeeper

*Laundry Housekeeper

*Server (breakfast and/dinner) on call

*Front Desk agent

* Bell men (am+pm split shifts – can be combined with Housekeeping or Laundry)



Please email info@sunpeakslodge.com if you are interested.

