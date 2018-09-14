Sun Peaks’ 2018 election candidates

This afternoon nominations for the 2018 municipal election closed. One candidate will run for mayor and six will run for three councillor positions.

Al Raine will run for his fourth and final term as mayor.

The council candidates are:

Katherine Coleman

Michael Grenier

Bruce Mitchell

Rob O’Toole

Ines Popig

Mario Pozza

Nominees have until Sept. 21 to withdraw from the election and it will be declared at 4 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Advance polling will take place on Oct. 10 before polls open on Oct. 20. Both polling days are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those away from the community mail in ballots will be available and are due by 8 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Watch the SPIN website and social media channels for more information on individual candidates and municipal events.

