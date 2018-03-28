Sun Peaks announces new lift in East Village

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has announced millions of dollars in upgrades to the resort which will be completed or underway this summer.

One major addition will be a $4 million lift in the East Village running from near the bottom of the Morrisey chair to above the international ski runs that currently access the East Village.

The new four passenger fixed grip lift is expected to improve access to the main village core and to existing terrain, its scheduled completion is December 2018. It will be complemented by a run that accesses Rambler and the village.

“The new lift is something we are really pleased to add to the mix for next winter and it will greatly enhance our industry leading ski-in ski-out design,” said Darcy Alexander, SPR vice president and general manager.

The existing Sundance chair will also benefit from a 30 per cent increase in capacity with the addition of new carriers.

The resort’s Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre will see a major overhaul with a $7 million renovation to all 221 rooms.



Other areas of the mountain will also experience upgrading. Two new snow cats will be purchased for various capital improvements and new real estate initiatives are being planned.

Through the year more than $60 million will be spent on various projects including real estate development at Village Walk and Echo Landing and the construction of the Sun Peaks Sports Centre by Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

“2018 will definitely be a big year at Sun Peaks. We are tremendously excited about what these projects will mean for the experience at our world class resort,” said Alexander.

Comments

comments