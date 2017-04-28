Sun Peaks Elementary to welcome grade seven

Sun Peaks Elementary School will soon welcome students up to grade seven as enrollment increases.

Of 41 families surveyed this spring, 95 per cent of parents who responded supported the additional grade.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality has agreed to supply a new portable building to house the students as the classrooms were full this school year. The portable will be in addition to the new building supplied by the municipality for Sun Peaks Education Society for grades eight to 12 in P1, which is set to open in the fall.

Seventy four students are currently enrolled in the elementary school from kindergarten to grade six.

Comments

comments