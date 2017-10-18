Sun Peaks Grand finalist for Business of the Year

The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre is in the running for a national tourism award.

The hotel is one of three finalists for the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) Canadian Tourism Awards Business of the Year award.

The award is given to a tourism business that exemplifies best practices overall. Judging criteria include the business’ strength, long-term viability, commitment to visitor satisfaction and growth and contribution to the tourism industry.

Past winners of the award include Rocky Mountaineer, Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac and the Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa.

The hotel’s general manager, Vivek Sharma, said he was honoured to be a finalist.

“You obviously feel extremely humbled and honoured. You’re in the top three tourism businesses across Canada who made it to that so that’s a big honour.

“A lot of people in the past two or three years have played a very key role. We only wish everybody was here to celebrate with us,” he said.

The award winner will be named at the TIAC annual conference in Ottawa on Nov. 29 where Sharma will be in attendance.

