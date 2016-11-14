Sun Peaks’ opening day delayed

Due to unexpected warm weather throughout the fall Sun Peaks Resort has delayed their scheduled opening day of Nov. 19.

In a post published on their website and social media accounts on Nov. 14, the resort did not provide a new date. They remained hopeful that snow, and snowmaking conditions, would soon come.

Short and long-term forecasts predict cooler weather and snow that should give the mountain the conditions needed to open and greet skiers for the season.

“The intentions at this time are to provide the best possible product that is both enjoyable and safe for all guests and staff at the resort,” the post said.

In the 2015-16 season the resort opened one day ahead of schedule on Nov. 20.