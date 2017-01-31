Sun Peaks property assessments up by as much as 30%

Sun Peaks is bucking trends compared to the rest of the Thompson Okanagan in 2017 property assessments. Where most areas saw changes from five to 15 percent in value, some Sun Peaks property values increased by as much as 30 per cent.

“The majority of residential home owners within the area can expect a modest change in value, compared to last year’s assessment,” said acting regional assessor Graham Held.

A typical single family residential property in Sun Peaks increased in value from $726,000 in July 2015 to $832,000 in July 2016. The percentage change in value ranged from zero to 30 per cent.

Sun Peaks also made up the top five valued residential properties in the Thompson region, ranging from $2.3 million to $3.6 million, all located in the east village.