Sun Peaks Racers have strong showing day one of Teck Okanagan Zone Race

The Sun Peaks Alpine Club didn’t let the fog slow them down. Athletes in the U12, U14 and even a few U16’s competed in the Teck Okanagan Zone Race, on Jan. 13. The Sun Peaks Racers had multiple top 10 finishes throughout the day, with a podium finish in almost every heat.

During the U12 ladies giant- slalom competition Peyton Derlin finished eighth in her first run of the day with a time of 1:11.75. The mens U12 first run of the day saw three Sun Peaks Racers in the top five. Cameron Currie finished in first place with a time of 1:00.99, he was followed by teammate Jameson Jenson in third with a time of 1:005.72, Douglas Hunter was able to round out the top five with a time of 1:06. 45.

The first round of U14 giant-slalom races had multiple Sun Peaks Racers on the podium for both the ladies and mens competition. In the female division Brynn Applegath and Noa Hootch both members of the Sun Peaks Racers U16 team took first and second respectively.

While in race one of the U14 men’s division it was a Sun Peaks Racers sweep with first, second, and third all going to members of the Sun Peaks Alpine Club. U16 Rio Shatzko took first place with a time of 56.61, followed by U14 Cameron Smith at 57.84, and U16 Niko Linder in third place at 57.86. Teammates Joshua Jerstad, Euan Currie, and Micah Schwirtlich finished in seventh, eighth, and tenth.

The U14’s continued to dominate their races throughout the afternoon with the ladies sweeping the podium and six top 10 finishes in the men’s competition. U16 Noa Hootch was able to take first place with a time of 57.62. U16 Brynn Applegath took second place with a time of 57.87 followed by U14 Talyn Lorimer in third place at 1:00.02.

Taking first place in the U14 men’s division was U16 team member Malcolm Smith at 57.97, followed by U14 Evan Currie 58.17, and Fraser Jacoby in fourth at 59.02. Cameron Smith took sixth place at 59:57, Micah Schwirtlich placed seventh 59.71, and Joshua Jerstad finished in eighth with a time of 59.76.

The Teck Okanagan Zone Race will continue Jan 14. with races running all day at the Nancy Greene International Race Centre.

