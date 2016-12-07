Sun Peaks takes first steps to become Bear Smart Certified

After a number of encounters between humans and bears this fall, a committee has been formed to help Sun Peaks become Bear Smart Certified.

Catherine McGauchie, committee member, said a report of a tourist petting a bear that entered a village hotel was one of the reasons the group decided to work towards the certification.

“I just think it’s really important,” said McGauchie. “We thought let’s get a committee together to address the problem.”

The committee first met on Sept. 26 with their next meeting planned to take place in about six weeks. The nine member committee will work together to complete all six steps necessary to earn the certification. To date several steps have already been completed, such as a hazard assessment, education programs and bear-proof waste disposal.

Future steps include working with strata properties and property managers to educate tourists and residents, including tour bus travellers, and removal of attractant trees. More challenging or labour intensive steps include working to change and create enforceable bylaws that address human and bear contact and making amendments to the official community plan.

McGauchie said she believes the entire process will be complete in two to three years.

“We have done a good job but we have to keep going,” she said, adding that responses from the community and municipality have been positive.

Much of the education component will focus on guests to the resort who may be less aware of how to behave around wildlife instead of residents who have been mostly co-operative and supportive of changes.

Mandy Ross, Thompson Nicola Regional District WildSafeBC community co-ordinator, said conservation officers have also responded with support for the certification.

Ross said the certification is a good way to show the municipality is working towards positive change and added that work previously done in the community has been valuable.

“Sun Peaks has done great,” she said. “They have had a head start.”

There are seven communities in the province currently certified through the program, including Kamloops, which has been at the forefront of the Bear Smart program since

its inception.