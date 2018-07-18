Sun Peaks Taxi to begin operating this fall

This fall a new transportation option will hit the streets of Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks Taxi received approval for their license on July 16 and will begin operation in October.

The application received letters of support from Sun Peaks Resort LLP, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM), Tourism Sun Peaks, Bear Country, the Coast Sundance Hotel, Cahilty Creek Taproom and Kitchen and others.

SPMRM Councillor Ines Popig said she was excited the application was approved.

“I’ve heard from people who run businesses and other people who live in the East Village that a taxi service would be very well received,” Popig said. “It’s not easy for them to go out for dinner and go back to the east of the village. It’s a long walk especially in the winter…it will also be really good on longer trips when you have to be taken to the Kamloops airport and it would be the same cost as leaving your vehicle without worrying.”

Popig said the need for the service speaks to the growth of tourism in the community.

Owners Kurtis and Brianna Wyllie themselves moved to Sun Peaks from Langley, B.C. in October of 2017 after having visited many times. But it wasn’t until December they got the idea for the company.

“My aunt visited and wanted to go out for dinner so she put her heels on,” Brianna said. “We had to tell her there’s no taxi and she thought it was ridiculous.”

They realized, after seeing their guests struggle to make even a short walk in winter conditions, people would use a taxi were it available.

Other things, injuries from slipping on ice, parties, local restaurants and more, cemented the decision. They submitted the 40 page application in February.

“The biggest reason for starting it is safety for sure,” Kurtis said. “If I can stop one person from going missing or one person from slipping and falling on a walk home or something like that that’s my mission.”

The couple said they have seen people drive impaired or risk walking home unprepared for winter conditions. Additionally, some visitors are looking for a service different from shuttles or Greyhound bus services, which will cease operations in October.

The company was approved for two licenses, one which will be for a year round SUV and another which will be used for a minivan operating seasonally from October 1 to April 30. Each vehicle will be outfitted with a roof rack to transport ski and snowboard equipment.

They will be able to pick up and drop off from anywhere in the province, a license that is rarely granted by the Passenger Transportation Board.

“I was surprised they approved that,” Kurtis said. “With the Greyhound shutting down we can even pick people up at YVR which with six passengers could be less expensive and faster than flights with long waits.”

Rates will be modeled after towns like Revelstoke and Tofino; Brianna said most fares within the resort will be $8 to $15.

In addition to rides, the couple has plans to provide other services such as food or package delivery, tours around the village and surrounding areas and shuttling services for events. Gift cards will also be available, an idea meant for employees without a vehicle.

Kurtis, who has extensive winter driving experience, will be the first driver but will hire at least one more in addition to a dispatcher when Brianna takes time off to care for their first child.

Kurtis said they have been overwhelmed with support and are hopeful for their first season.

“My biggest worry is that it could be really busy and people complain off the bat,” Brianna said. “If there’s a long wait we’re learning, it will be our first winter.

“I think we’re going to be too busy in the winter.”

For more information visit sunpeakstaxi.ca.

Comments

comments