The perfect finish to a beautiful Tod Mountain Days festival day: the Super Sender Season Ender Bender. Hosted at Bottoms Bar & Grill, this yearly fundraiser for the Bluebird Day Fund went off without a hitch. The Bluebird Day Fund is a not-for profit created in 2008 in memory of Bryn Taylor, designed to support passionate snowboarders and park skiers, particularly those at an economic or social disadvantage. The fundraiser offered BBQ’d eats, bar games, and a DJ, with the funds from this event going specifically to their youth programs.

