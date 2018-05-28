Taekwon-do students spar their way to success

Sun Peaks athletes have come away from the BC ITF Provincial Championships in Prince George with multiple medals.

The Northern Taekown-do Academy attended the event on May 19 to compete against more than 200 competitors from B.C. and Alberta.

In sparring Robin Kierstad and Blake Morris took home bronze medals, Lori Mclean, Ava Dye and Anika Roberts won silver, and Morgan Franklin took gold.

In pattern Kierstad won bronze, Dye and Olivia Dye won silver and Mclean took gold.

“I’m very humbled and very proud of what we’ve accomplished in becoming a well established sporting presence in Sun Peaks,” said Ryan Oevermann, chief instructor of the academy.

He added the number of children enrolled nearly doubled this year and more new students have already registered for autumn. In order for the students to better represent the group, new school jackets were added.

Comments

comments