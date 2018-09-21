TasteFull Excursions offers more as Greyhound shuts doors

Greyhound bus services have long been a staple for those travelling between communities in B.C., especially outside of the Lower Mainland.

Since announcing the end of all but one of their B.C. routes earlier this year other companies have stepped up in an effort to fill the gap.

TasteFull Excursions, which started offering wine tours in 2013 and shuttles to Sun Peaks in 2017, will increase services branded as TasteFull Transportation.

Gordon Stamp-Vincent, director of shuttle services, said the company already offered trips to airports in Kelowna or Vancouver as required. Now they will increase availability to both locations under TasteFull Transportation.

“With the challenge of winter travel, we have historically assisted the airlines with ensuring stranded winter travellers make their vital flight connections by transporting them to Vancouver or Kelowna,” Vincent-Stamp said in a press release published Sept. 20. “Basically, we are simply expanding this level of service to form an integral part of our existing services – plus identifying our shuttle division as TasteFull Transportation.”

Transportation will also be offered to Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in Blue River, B.C., Canadian Mountain Holidays, and other resorts such as Whistler, Revelstoke, SilverStar and Big White.

The company has nine 14 passenger vans equipped with wifi, charging outlets and room for luggage.

