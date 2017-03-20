Telus purchases Mascon Cable



Mascon Cable was purchased by Telus Communications on Jan. 5 after 34 years of serving Interior B.C. communities from their base in Salmon Arm, although customers may not have noticed a change.

Telus hired all of Mascon’s employees, including both owners, and has been working with them during the transition.

“We have no plans to change staffing levels, and will be integrating our teams over the coming months,” said Richard Gilhooley, media relations manager with Telus. “Telus will be working with the Mascon team throughout the transition to ensure there are no disruptions to existing services.”

An email sent to Mascon customers said the acquisition would increase reliability and network capacity.

Gilhooley said they plan to expand the fibre optic infrastructure that has been laid to Sun Peaks and to the majority of homes along Heffley Louis Creek Road. Currently, many multi-unit developments in Sun Peaks can connect to the cable that provides faster internet and higher quality television.

“That work is targeted to start within the next one to two years,” Gilhooley said. “We’ll be offering some of the most advanced communications infrastructure available in the world today for connected residents and businesses to access immediately.”

Telus was interested in acquiring Mascon due to their complementary projects, Gilhooley said.

“Mascon has provided great service to residents of the northern Okanagan, and we thank them for trusting Telus with the next evolution of service in communities like

Sun Peaks.”

Mascon has operated as a Sun Peaks’ phone and internet provider for 20 years, and was one of the first available in the resort.

Comments

comments