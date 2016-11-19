Terrain park draws new slopestyle event

A new slopestyle event will take place at Sun Peaks from Feb. 14 to 16.

Air Nation is a new type of event for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), and is sanctioned by Canada Snowboard, the International Ski Federation (FIS) and the World Snowboard Tour (TTR). As a TTR national event and Nor-Am event, FIS, TTR and Canada ranking points will be accumulated for riders on the Canada ranking list.

The event, hosted in partnership with BC Snowboard Association (BCSB), is set to attract high level competitors of all ages to compete against

each other.

“Sun Peaks is a good place to do a test run for the BC Games in 2018,” said Cathy Astofooroff, executive director of BCSB. “These athletes are striving for the next level.”

According to Astofooroff, BCSB was also drawn to Sun Peaks because of the strong First Nations snowboarding team program with the Kamloops Indian Band and a new snowboarding club.

It will also benefit the resort to play host as a way to showcase the terrain park and

events team.

“Over the last couple of years our terrain park has gotten recognized and has created a good reputation for Sun Peaks,” said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR. “It also opens up other avenues like other slopestyle events or other higher scale events.”

Brooke Hanson, events manager for SPR, agreed with Kelly and said the event “is great to showcase our terrain park as we move into hosting other large events.”

Riders can compete in any of a number of events in the Air Nation series to earn points which will be counted in the standing to achieve the Air Nation Cup.

The final national Air Nation event will take place in Ontario in March.