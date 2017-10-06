Thirty months of breaking records – Streak of room night increases continued over summer



If you thought the village seemed busier this summer you weren’t mistaken. Despite wildfires and ensuing smoke that impacted tourism around the province, room nights sold at Sun Peaks continued to break records set last year.

August saw a 16 per cent increase over 2016 according to Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) CEO Arlene Schieven. July increased five per cent and June by 14 per cent.

At the time of writing, September was already ahead and on track to increase by around 10 per cent.

“We expect September to increase, we definitely expect we’ll have another record month.”

It will be the thirtieth straight month of increases with no sign of slowing down.

Despite some smoky days the village fared better than many other destinations and saw visitors from places like Kamloops coming to escape poor air quality at home.

Schieven said the increase could be attributed to strong attendance at events like the 5K Foam Fest in June, free concert weekends and the Canada Day festivities, as well as greater awareness of the destination.

She said in coming years TSP would like to continue creating buzz around Sun Peaks with events like the Patio Party, which incorporated local businesses, and see the farmers’ market grow.

In a summer survey of guests, completed by TSP for the first time this year, 61 per cent of those surveyed were from B.C.

Schieven said the surveys will continue through the fall because they provide important feedback and data for TSP.

Bookings are pacing ahead for early winter months, Schieven said, keeping TSP on track for more record breaking.

