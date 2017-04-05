Tod Mountain 4-H Club revived

by Danielle Cirani

Tod Mountain 4-H

Club reporter.

Just this year, the Tod Mountain 4-H Club started up and running again. The significant thing is that this 4-H Club was started in 1978 with only 8 members including the Brady and Peters’ families. The Club leader was Mr. Barry Brady.

The philosophy of the Tod Mountain 4H Club at that time was to be a family-based club with meetings rotating between family homes. There were lots of potluck meals enjoyed by everyone! Some activities the members did included showmanship practices, judging practices and social interactions.

Even though this Club was not large in number, it was unified and team-based. The original Tod Mountain 4-H Club won the George Challenger trophy for the top 5 beef members one year when the PWF had over 300 participants. Even though the Club did not have a constitution or set of bylaws at that time, the families agreed that the Club function was to teach the members knowledge of the agriculture industry and stressed that skills learned in 4-H are life skills and are important to member development.

Sadly, in 1984, the Tod Mountain 4-H Club ceased to have a large enough membership and the remaining four members transferred to the Yellowhead 4H Club.

But now we are glad to announce that the Tod Mountain 4-H Club has been started back up again by Mr. Barry Brady’s son, Jonathan Brady. The Club’s purpose is “to provide positive development opportunities for youth so they learn to be citizens who are competent, confident and who contribute positively to their community.”

Our Club now consists of 24 beef, sheep and Cloverbud members. We are pleased to say that even though we are bigger than the previous Tod Mountain Club, we are still a very family and team-based club.

We would like to thank Meranti Developments (Mr. and Mrs. Darcy and Lori Franklin) for being our Club sponsors. We are looking forward to the upcoming year and we can’t wait to see what it will bring!

Comments

comments