Tod Mountain Days Spring Festival goers ignored the clouds and drizzle and kept high spirits at the annual Slush Cup this year. From old to young, participants plunged into the icy waters to cheers of encouragement from the crowd. Judges looked for things like furthest distance, costumes, and style, and the participants delivered. Sun Peaks Fire and Rescue was in the water to help participants out of their skis and boards, and luckily they had a hot tub to warm up in after!

