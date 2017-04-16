Tod Mountain Days Spring Festival: Easter Egg Hunt

The Tod Mountain Days Spring Festival saw beautiful bluebird skies and great snow conditions today. In the morning around 70 kids and parents joined the Easter Bunny and Harry Bear at the top of the Sunburst Chairlift to ski down and find hidden eggs. With squeals of joy and excitement the children dug through the snow just off of 5 Mile run in search of hidden treats. Don’t miss the Slush Cup tomorrow at 12:30 pm, followed by the Top to Bottoms event, a race from the Top of the World to Bottoms Bar and Grill patio.

1 of 10

Comments

comments