Tod Mountain Days: Top to Bottom’s Race

When Ian MacLaren passed the torch of his carefully crafted, independently run and owned business, McSporties, to Matthias Schmid in the fall of 2016, it’s doubtful that winning the Top to Bottom’s Race was in the contract. However, sure enough, Schmid carried on McLaren’s legacy yesterday, winning the race by a long shot. McLaren participated in every single Top to Bottoms race until 2015, and won eight times.

Adults and children alike gathered at the Top of the World yesterday afternoon in the clouds and fog for the yearly race to Bottoms Bar & Grill. People warmed up in the warming hut or stretched outside, all the while teasing each other with innocent competitiveness.

1 of 10

Comments

comments