‘Out of town’ attention on Kamloops Bike Ranch

The Kamloops Bike Ranch and the Bicycle Café have teamed up to host a festival-style biking event called the River Beaver Classic for the first time. The festival kicks off Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. with the dirt jump contest. It takes place at the Kamloops Bike Ranch and all the proceeds go towards funding the ranch.

Cheryl Beattie, owner of the Bicycle Café and board member of the Kamloops Bike Ranch, said the park requires a lot of upkeep and upgrades which the funds will be going towards.

Beattie said in the last year they have purchased an airbag for practicing jumps safely, installed outdoor lights, and added washrooms to the park. She said the next upgrade they’re hoping to add is a registration building.

Beattie said registration for the event has been strong so far.

“People are pretty excited,” she said, and added that many from out of town will make the trip for the weekend.

The day starts early on Saturday with slopestyle practice at 8 a.m. and the slopestyle contest to follow. A dual slalom race kicks off in the afternoon, followed by a beer garden and a pump track challenge.

Sunday will feature downhill races, and finishes off around 2 p.m. For more information or to register, visit bicyclecafekamloops.com/group-rides-events/.

Comments

comments