Traffic consultants studying community

After receiving complaints from residents and seeing the growth of the community, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) has hired Urban Systems, a consulting firm from Kamloops, to complete a study on traffic in the area for a cost of around $7,500.

Rob Bremner, chief administrative officer of SPMRM, said the consultants will focus on speed, pedestrian movement and traffic calming measures. Traffic will be counted on key weekends and counters were placed alongside Sun Peaks Road on the Canada Day weekend.

The report, which started in June, will begin to come together in August giving council and SPMRM staff much needed data to make informed decisions.

Bremner said focus areas include Sun Peaks Rd., Burfield Dr. and Fairways Dr. Solutions might include a roundabout at the intersection of Burfield Dr. and Sun Peaks Rd., changing speed limits, or changing crosswalks.

