TSP studies rental inventory

A study completed for Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) by DestiMetrics, a Colorado company, has tallied the total number of beds available for short-term rental in Sun Peaks, including to-rent by-owner, hotels and property management companies.

At the time of the study in December 2016, 974 units with 5,664 pillows were available. The total accounts for condos, hotels, lodges, private homes and hostels.

“It’s the first time a study has been done this in-depth here,” said Arlene Schieven, president of TSP. “It has given us a baseline for identifying trends in the future.”

Anecdotal information had pointed to a decline in available rental inventory due to a growing permanent population and other factors, but exact numbers were not available. Sun Peaks Resort’s website currently states 7,000.

Schieven said the study provided important information for organizing events and developing the resort. Events like Snowbombing, Spartan Race and Foam Fest fill much of resort’s accommodation and providing an accurate picture of availability is important.

