Two found after leaving ski boundary

Two lost guests were found cold but unharmed after getting lost out of bounds at Sun Peaks on Feb. 27.

The duo’s friends notified ski patrol after they lost Family Radio Service (FRS) contact with them around 4 p.m. FRS radios are a two-way short distance radio that are similar to walkie talkies.

The two were last known to be skiing in the West Bowl and left the ski area boundary in the Henderson Creek area, the same area a group of seven were lost in and rescued from on Feb. 20.

When radio contact could not be re-established Kamloops RCMP were notified just before 6 p.m. and dispatched to the resort with a canine unit.

When RCMP arrived they turned on their emergency lights to mark their location for Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) which had been mobilized to respond with 18 searches and their drone team.

The two lost skiers saw RCMP lights and flashed their own lights on the mountain which were seen by search crews. FSR radio contact was re-established learned crews learned the lost skiers had found a trail created on the Feb. 20 search.

They were able to follow the trail to the bottom of the mountain where they were meet by RCMP and told about the dangers of leaving the resort’s boundary before returning to their hotel.

Current policy is those who leave the boundary are not fined or charged search costs as search and rescue groups do not want to discourage those who need help from calling for it.

This is the second time in one week that RCMP and KSAR have responded to missing skiers at Sun Peaks. The Feb. 20 search was the first time a drone was used to successfully locate missing subjects in B.C.

Comments

comments