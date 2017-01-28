Unauthorized nightly rentals investigated

As early as the end of January, Sun Peaks homeowners renting their properties nightly without correct zoning and business licenses could see cease and desist letters in

their mailboxes.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality has signed a contract with Host Compliance LLC, a company that helps local governments monitor and enforce short-term rental bylaws. Many other regions have used the service including the District of Tofino, City of Vancouver, City of Nelson and Toronto.

Mayor Al Raine said the municipality’s strong stance against nightly rentals operating illegally comes after giving owners plenty of time to comply voluntarily.

“I think we’ve been more than fair in giving people adequate warning,”

Raine said.

He added the municipality will support homeowners who go through the rezoning process as long as neighbours and affected parties don’t have major complaints.

Since business licenses were first required in 2014, the number of new licenses for nightly rentals has steadily increased. From Jan. 1 to 9 this year, 11 new licenses were purchased with many more expected.