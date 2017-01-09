Unique housing alternatives offered

Sun Peaks’ staff accommodation shortage has forced creative solutions to house village employees. As new residents arrive with nowhere to stay many have arranged to rent rooms at Kamloops’ Scott’s Inn, a family owned hotel with a variety of suites made available for Sun Peaks staff.

The inn’s manager, Atish Patel, has social connections to Sun Peaks who told him about the lack of space and he knew he could help out.

“It’s winter, its cold,” Patel said. “You need heat and a roof over your head.”

This is the first time the inn has offered space to Sun Peaks staff, though Patel said international visitors to the resort often stay for their ski vacations.

While the inn stands to benefit financially from the offer, Patel says rates have been decreased from normal amounts to ensure all staff can afford a place to live. A two bedroom suite will cost Sun Peaks staff $1,200 per month.

Patel said he had many staff contact him about the option and has a few ready to move in in late December.

Staff will stay in two or three bedroom suites with full kitchens, something Patel said is important. Rent includes their utilities and cleaning. A discount is applied on breakfasts at the inn’s restaurant as well.

The next step is arranging a shuttle for those without a vehicle. He must find enough users before an affordable hourly shuttle can be offered.

The option may be unique for Sun Peaks’ staff but Patel has rented suites on a monthly basis for years. It’s a part of business he said he is happy to expand to staff accommodation while other solutions are put in place.

“We want to be everyone’s home away from home,” he said. “We will see what we can do to help out.”