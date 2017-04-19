‘Unique Perspectives’ art exhibit shows in Kamloops

Local artists show nature through contrasting processes

Photographer Bill Fell and painter Liz Derksen, both residents of Sun Peaks, have combined talents to create an art exhibit called ‘Unique Perspectives’, running from April 12 to May 6 at the Kamloops Arts Council Main Gallery and Hallways in the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre.

Fell, who moved to Sun Peaks in 2013, photographs nature scenes in black and white, using film to develop the final pieces.

Derksen takes inspiration from the beauty of the land and paints nature scenes with bright colours. The contrasting mediums aim to showcase the beauty and diversity of Sun Peaks and the surrounding area, as well as the artists’ different perspectives of the land.

The public can join Fell and Derksen at the gallery at the Meet the Artists Reception to hear about the inspiration and process behind their work on Friday April 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

