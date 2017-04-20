Unstable land closes Brennan Creek Rec Site until further notice

The provincial government has advised the public the Brennan Creek Recreation Site, located on the west shore of Adams Lake, is closed to all users until further notice due to large expanses of soil that have become heavily saturated with moisture.

According to a press release, land movement and slumping have occurred in some areas.

Until a geotechnical assessment can be completed to assess the problem, all campsites, day use areas and the boat launch will remain closed.

The Adams Lake West Forest Service Road that runs above the Brennan Creek Recreation Site currently remains open to vehicle traffic.

