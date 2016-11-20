Valemount resort aiming for winter 2017 opening

A current projection for opening month at Valemount Glacier Destinations resort is December 2017.

How the alpine sightseeing and year-round Premier Range glacier skiing destination will affect business at Sun Peaks Resort remains to be seen.

“We certainly think it helps,” said Tomasso Oberti, vice-president of Pheidias Project Management Corp. and lead planner on the Valemount project.

“Look at Marmot Basin, which is a lot closer and much more impacted. It’s very much in favour because of the fact that, right now, they’re all by themselves in attracting Northern Alberta skiers and they lose out to Southern Alberta because of the critical mass of

resorts there.

“By providing a destination attraction, you have more people coming down the Yellowhead, which should benefit Sun Peaks. People want to try more than one dessert, so to speak.”

Oberti noted Valemount and Sun Peaks are different products, saying, “Sun Peaks is much more of a village and family (destination). Not that Valemount isn’t a family place, but the (glacier) sightseeing component is a huge part of the project and that’s not really a business model for Sun Peaks.”

Valemount jumped through an important hoop when it gained master-plan approval from the province in August. The next step, approval of the master development agreement (MDA), a contract between the developer and the province, is not far off, Oberti said.

“It’s coming for sure. We’re hoping within the next 60 days. It’s basically final provincial approval,” he said. “We need that process to complete as soon as possible, so we can complete the funding process and put deposits down for ski lifts and

what not.”

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George voted unanimously in favour of rezoning approval last month, adopting a by-law that amends the project area to match the provincially approved master plan.

Chief Nathan Matthew said the Simpcw First Nation is on board with the project and the Village of Valemount has been supportive from the start.

Construction of resort buildings and subdivisions will require development-permit approval from the regional district board. Construction will also require building permits.

“December 2017 is still doable, but it requires the MDA to be complete in the next month or so,” Oberti said. “But, realistically, a summer of 2018 opening is more likely, which would be unique for a ski area to open in the summer.”

The Phase 1 opening would allow for lift-accessed skiing and sightseeing on the Mount Pierre Elliot Trudeau peak. For more on the resort’s plans, go online to valemountglaciers.com.

“Just like Sunshine Village, Lake Louise and Norquay kind of work together in attracting long-distance skiers, we’re expecting Marmot and Valemount to work together to increase the number of tourists coming out of Northern Alberta down through Sun Peaks and Revelstoke, and Kicking Horse out of Calgary.”

The other side of the coin some will argue is the new Valemount resort will do nothing but draw from a pool of skiers that is not getting any bigger, which can only adversely affect visits to Sun Peaks.

“There are two views,” said Christopher Nicholson, president and CEO of Canada West Ski Areas Association. “You can look at it as either more competition out of the same pool.

“But it’s like golf courses. If there is a collection of ski areas or golf courses in an area, it becomes a destination