Upmarket chalet on or very near ski runs – wanted to rent for 1 year by couple looking to re-locate back to Canada after 20 years in Europe. Term: June 1, 2017 for 1 year. Must have nice yard. No townhouse or condos. Executive couple, non smoking, very athletic. Must be pet friendly as we have 2 well behaved dogs. Will take care of the chalet as it was our own. Currently living in Chamonix France. Furnished or unfurnished. Budget is quite flexible. Replies to fred.hrenchuk@gmail.com

