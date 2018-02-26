Weekend search comes up empty – $5,000 reward offered for information

After a second weekend of searching for missing resident Ryan Shtuka Kamloops RCMP said extensive searches on Feb. 24 failed to uncover any clues.

Sgt. Doug Aird of the Tk’emlups Rural Detachment said tips and information have come in but nothing to substantiate where Shtuka may be.

Shtuka’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help bring him home.

On Saturday approximately 35 Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) members, 70 community volunteers, three search dogs, two RCMP dogs, the Air-4 RCMP helicopter, four auxiliary RCMP officers, and RCMP general duty members were in Sun Peaks going over areas previously searched and also expanding to new areas.

RCMP were also securing statements from anyone with Shtuka the night he went missing.

Aird said they have spoken to many party attendees but a few are outstanding. He would not rule out foul play but said they believe weather the weekend he disappeared plays a crucial role in the case.

“At this time we feel the weather and accumulation of snow on the weekend he went missing has played a major role in search and rescue, volunteers and police not finding Ryan,” he said.

Shtuka was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, Feb. 17 at a house party on Burfield Dr. but RCMP said they haven’t been able to confirm the exact time he left or when was last seen at the party.

He was last seen wearing dark grey jeans, a grey and white shirt, navy coat and a burgundy ball cap. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250 828 3000 or Crimestoppers at 1 800 222 8477.

Comments

comments