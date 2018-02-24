Weekend search efforts ramp up for missing person

Search efforts ramped up this weekend Sun Peaks resident Ryan Shutka despite no sign of the missing 20-year-old for seven days. Approximately 35 Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) members resumed the search this morning and were joined volunteers from neighbouring search and rescue organizations and by around 70 public volunteers.

Shutka was last seen at a house party on Burfield Dr. in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 17. KSAR operated from dawn until midnight on Feb. 18 before suspending the search.

RCMP continued the investigation throughout the week, including ground and helicopter searches. Other volunteers, including friends and family from Shutka’s hometown in Beaumont, Alta., conducted searches throughout the resort for the last five days.

On Feb. 23 the family announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to their son’s whereabouts.

Shtuka was last seen wearing dark grey jeans, a grey and white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap.

If anyone believes they saw Shtuka after 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 17, they are asked to contact Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP and KSAR did not respond to requests for comment on today’s search or the ongoing investigation at time of publishing.

Comments

comments