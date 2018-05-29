Whitecroft property owner faces citizenship revocation

Vujicic failed to disclose manslaughter conviction

Bozidar Vujicic, also known as Bob, purchased a modest lot in Whitecroft, B.C. near Sun Peaks, in the spring of 2017. The status of plans for property is unknown as his citizenship may be revoked.

Vujicic applied for permanent residency in Canada in 1999 and made the move from Bosnia in 2002. In 2006, he swore his citizenship oath.

He now faces losing it after Federal Court Judge Justice James O’reilly ruled Vujicic fraudulently obtained his residency by not disclosing a manslaughter conviction in his application.

Vujicic was convicted of manslaughter in 1994 (during the Bosnian war) in Serbia after shooting a man in the heart during a large fight he was found to have instigated. That ruling was successfully appealed but after a retrial in 1998 Vujicic was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay costs and to surrender his firearm.

He was not immediately taken into custody after his conviction and before he served his sentence he applied for permanent residency in Canada. During the federal trial Vujicic said he was confused and didn’t realize he had been convicted and sentenced despite being present during each trial and sentencing.

During the application process he provided two certificates showing no convictions against him, one from Bosnia and the other from Montenegro. He failed to produce a certificate from Serbia, where he was convicted, and stated during the trail he believed he couldn’t obtain a Serbian certificate as he had never been a resident there.

All three countries were part of Yugoslavia before its breakup.

Despite some evidence being thrown out for being incorrectly entered into the record and Vujicic’s claims of confusion, Justice O’Reilly said he was satisfied Vujicic “failed to disclose his conviction for manslaughter in his application for permanent residence, knowing that he had been found guilty and sentenced for that offence in 1998. His conduct is consistent with an intention to deceive Canadian immigration officials.”

The 1994 manslaughter is not his only run in with the law; Vujicic has been in provincial court in B.C. on 13 occasions for various violations, municipal offences and a charge of driving under the influence.

Vujicic’s Whitecroft property also caused friction with the regional district. By the fall of 2017 he had been contacted by bylaw officers from the Thompson Nicola Regional District and fined multiple times due to multiple complaints regarding upkeep of the property and the illegal placement of a motorhome.

Although the motorhome was moved to Upper Louis Creek Road on May 22 it is unknown if Vujicic will move ahead with his stated plans for a bed and breakfast, microbrewery, winery or cidery on the property.

