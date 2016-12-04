Wine and art a perfect pairing

There is a new addition to the Sun Peaks art community offerings. On Nov. 10 local artist Liz Derksen brought a painting and wine night to her studio for the first time.

The event, which was the first of its kind on the mountain, brought nine amateur artists together for the evening led by Derksen.

Derksen said she enjoyed guiding the group to create their own paintings because it was fun and more relaxing than her usual classes.

She also appreciated how the night let her students create a unique piece by adding characters or changing colours to reflect their own personality.

“Everyone’s painting is their own,” said Derksen. “They can explore their own creativity.”

Derksen said feedback from participants was positive and they especially appreciated the small class size as it allowed them to ask as many questions as needed.

The group worked on a seasonal painting of three snowmen under the watchful eye of Derksen and brought their own wine to relax and pair with the painting.

She expects future events will see a high demand.

“There were a lot of people that wanted to get in that couldn’t get in,” said Derksen.

Similar events across the country had become increasingly popular when Derksen received a request to bring the idea to Sun Peaks.

In the future Derksen would like to host the event in partnership with local businesses and expand the class size.

Derksen will host two more events before the end of the year on Dec. 6 and 8, with a maximum of 10 participants. Similar private evenings are also available dependent on availability. The class is $30 per person and includes all art supplies.

For more information contact Derksen at 250-303-0595 or liz61d@shaw.ca.