Young blood joins banked slalom

Back for its sixth year, the Bluebird Banked Slalom is being invigorated with youth.

“Sun Peaks is a family resort and there are lots of youth you see every day up in the terrain park and through the trees and all over the mountain,” said Aidan Kelly, the resort’s chief marketing officer.

“They got excited every year when they saw the banked slalom event going on and wanted ways to get involved.”

The resort’s first-ever youth banked slalom competition will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 11, with skiers and riders aged nine to 18 primed to race down the naturally banked terrain of 5 Mile’s ‘Hully Gully.’

“It’s a great event that we’ve been partnering with the Bluebird Day Fund and their volunteers on,” Kelly said. “It does typically sell out every year.”

Registration and bib pickup will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Village Day Lodge breezeway. Racers can also register online. It costs $35 to register for ages nine to 18.

The format isn’t complicated — fastest to the bottom in each age division wins.

Adults will take centre stage on Sunday, Mar. 12.

The $65 adult entry fee — $15 of which goes to the Bluebird Day Fund — includes a t-shirt, one beer and a burger, a chance at awards, prizes and entry to the Bluebird Banked Slalom After Party at Masa’s.

The fund, created 10 years ago in memory of Bryn Taylor, has raised more than $200,000 for its youth sports initiatives and programs.

“This is a good spectator event, as well,” Kelly said. “There are a whole bunch of good vantage points along the edge of 5 Mile.

“There’s been a big uprising in the last number of years on banked slalom-type events and we have a great piece of terrain for it at Sun Peaks.”

