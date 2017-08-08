$1.4 million bridge coming to Heffley Creek

A stretch of Old Highway 5 in Heffley Creek washed out by floods in early May won’t be driveable until this winter, according to the City of Kamloops.

In July a temporary pedestrian walkway was created to pass over the remaining road and connect the disjointed community but cars must continue to use Highway 5 to bypass

the closure.

Darren Crundwell, capital projects manager for the City of Kamloops, said water didn’t recede in the area until June and it damaged gas, electric and water supplies.

Because of the extent of the damage to the road, a bridge was selected as the best repair option.

Tendering for the project will take place in August for construction to begin in September. Crundwell said the project should completed by winter.

He said the total cost of the project will be $1.4 million, $1 million of the cost is for the bridge itself.

