Meet the Sun Peaks Fire Recruits- Sean Robinson

The Sun Peaks Fire Work Experience Program (WEP) is in its tenth year of giving participants hands on firehall experience, training and community involvement.

Four participants arrived at the beginning of May and each will be profiled by Sun Peaks News.

The first of four, meet Sean Robinson.

Sean Robinson grew up in England but attended school in Ontario at Lambton College. He enjoyed the practical scenarios with live burns.

After his three years of school he began working as a confined space and high angle rescue technician. Improving his skills and certifications like first responder, Hazmat operations and technician, automobile extrication and Firefighter One and Two courses to work towards his goal of being a municipal firefighter.

“I really want to become the best I can be,” Robinson said. “I have training and experience but I want experience in a hall.”

He said he is looking forward to teaching and learning from Sun Peaks Fire volunteers and sharing his fire experience. The chance to attend medical calls and become more confident as a medical responder also drew him to Sun Peaks. He said he would like to be able to enter and manage a scene with confidence at the end of the six month program.

In addition to fire and medical experience, Robinson said he’s excited to throw himself into the community.

“I’ve heard a lot about the concerts and Canada Day. I’ll be there all day and night volunteering.”

His past volunteer experiences include coaching a soccer academy, helping with Emergency Preparedness day, taking part in an event for the 2010 Olympic torch relay and assisting with a charity car wash.

“I am focused on volunteering and the community,” he said. “I want to meet a lot of people and get involved.”

