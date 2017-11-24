If you missed last year’s spectacular debut of the Coors Light Snowbombing Canada festival—and have been toiling in regret ever since—redemption is coming your way. The world’s greatest show on snow is back to B.C. for another round of musical and mountainous madness.

Headlining the event is Seattle-based electronic music duo Odesza, who will be sure to captivate the audience with their hypnotic live show. The wildly popular groovesome-twosome have been taking the stadium circuit by storm with their pulsating performances.

Known as the First Lady of Hip-Hop, Cardi B is the first female performer to ever hold three singles within the Billboard RnB Top 100 (not even Beyoncé or Mariah have that claim to fame). The New York Times called her debut single Bodak Yellow “the rap anthem of summer 2017.”

There is an action packed schedule with slew of acts to keep the party going: The Funk Hunters, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Beach Season are among the expansive list of entertainers.

Beyond the plethora of musical offerings, Snowbombing redefines the festival atmosphere through dynamic and unprecedented party and performance spaces. The Forest Stage, set amongst the pines in an enchanted forest clearing, plays host to the headline performers.

The Underground—a parkade turned nightclub—–promises a raucous night of rocking out to the beats that will keep you on your feet until the small hours of the morning.

Party at 7,060 feet at the Sundance Terrace. Luxuriate in the Snow’baller experience with VIP packages—or discover all kinds of budget-friendly options.

In addition to the winter sports, dancing and vibing, check out Alpine Yoga, Coors Light Basecamp, Rise & Seek Competition, and The Snowlympics. Singles snowbombers can partake in Chair Lift Speed Dating for those seeking a romantic interlude on the slopes.

Gather the crew together for this not-to-be-missed long weekend whirlwind. Snowbombing is not just for snow bunnies and boarders; there is so much to see and do in between the four-day long party known as the Greatest Show on Snow.

Snowbombing 2018 runs from April 5 to 9.

Prices start from $549 for a festival pass and four nights accommodation. Packages are limited, so pounce on the deals while stocks last. Lay a deposit down for a little as $150. No word yet on day or local’s passes.

Book now at snowbombingcanada.com (Just in time for Christmas).

