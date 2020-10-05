A case for not being a local











Despite growing up on the mountain, recent interactions make me question what it means to be a local.

What makes someone a local?

Is it how long you’ve lived somewhere? The position you hold? How many beers you’ve shotgunned on a chairlift or how many “secret” spots you’ve been to?

A Facebook discussion this summer brought up a topic that’s been on my mind for years; the toxicity that stems from gatekeeping terms, locations and activities to only those that have been deemed worthy by imaginary and subjective standards.

Last year we started our “Life as a Local” series (which will be returning this winter) and I set out to profile a variety of community members. We featured people of all ages, and with different jobs and interests. Some live on the mountain full time, others come for weekends, some have been around for decades, while others just arrived.

But those differences were never important. What was important was that they had a deep love for the community and actively worked to improve it in their own ways.

The one question I asked each person featured was what they thought it meant to be a local. Many of their first reactions were that they didn’t like the term.

One explained how they felt people didn’t respect his role in the community until they heard he had been around for a decade. Another said they disliked the term because, to them, it carried a negative connotation that reeked of entitlement, and people who had no authentic connection to or care for the community used it as a way to demand better treatment or discounts.

It’s now a word we actively try to avoid using in our headlines and stories.

While mostly harmless, the concept of local, or localness in certain instances can become rude and hurtful.I watched several instances of this play out in real time on social media this summer, particularly around land use and other contentious topics. In a time of already heightened tensions it was easy to see how the situations devolved.

I’ve watched someone who calls themselves a respectful local online throw garbage out their car window on the highway. Or people who work for the resort or Tourism Sun Peaks get dragged just for doing their job. I’ve witnessed the pain caused by a longtime resident telling a recently relocated person they had no idea what they were talking about, although the new person was just looking out for their new neighbours.

No matter how long someone has lived here their thoughts should be respected, but this toxic idea of only ‘locals’ deserving access or consideration has infiltrated the community.

It makes sense to be protective of places we love, especially after many of us watched the immensely negative impact of overtourism on nearby Johnson Lake in real time. But I believe there can be education and encouragement of responsible use so that all Sun Peaks locals, of any kind or definition, can enjoy our incredible backyard.

It’s a shame that Sun Peaks, which has aligned itself with the corporate slogan “Where You Belong” has a small contingent of residents who go out of their way to make it anything but.

As we grow we’ll attract more residents and visitors who are here for the same reasons we are: the mountains, the lakes and the beautiful spots we all enjoy escaping to. This winter more regional visitors than potentially ever before will be in Sun Peaks, something we desperately need after the pandemic knocked out so much business this year.

The growing pains are real, but if we want to continue to be the welcoming, kind, supportive community many claim us to be it’s important to remember to share.

As someone who grew up skiing on the mountain, and loves it with all her heart, if I’m going to be called a local I want to be the kind who actively works to improve and support the community, and I hope you do too.