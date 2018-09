Senior Kamloops couple wanting to rent for 4 months.

Dec 1 to Mar 30 .

Looking for a studio or 1 bedroom in/or close to the village. We have rented on the mountain for the past 3 out of 4 years. We could keep watch on your rental property if you have a small suite. I work part time as a nurse and my husband is a retired teacher. Please call 250-819-2761 or 250-372-0650.