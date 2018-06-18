All in a day’s work for Fevang

I met Arne Fevang at 9 a.m., though he’s been at work since 6 a.m. and achieved a half day’s work already. Fevang is Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s public works and special projects assistant, although the title doesn’t seem to accurately reflect how much he does for the community.

Fevang described his position in basic terms.

“I’m responsible for the (municipal) roads and anything to do with the roads,” he explained. “In winter, this means checking conditions and determining if and when the plows are required.”

In spring it means coordinating the roads being washed, swept, patched, re-swept and re-painted. Not to mention keeping track of any construction debris that makes it way to the wrong side of the curb.

But as we drove around the municipality, Fevang pointed out more tasks that fall under his job description: forest fuel mitigation, garbage removal, building repairs, Valley Trail maintenance, vandalism clean-up, sports area upkeep, ice rink checks and security camera installation.

He handed me a list of his spring projects; it’s a two page document.

Fevang seemed undaunted by the workload. Rather, he enjoyed the variety it brings.

“Every day is different,” Fevang said. “You have to be flexible because your day changes on a daily basis. Almost on an hourly basis a lot of times.”

Fevang moved to Sun Peaks in October 1995 and helped install the sewer and water network, before serving as chief of Sun Peaks Fire Rescue from 1997 to 2000.

It’s evident, even just from all the locals and contractors that wave to him as we pass, that Fevang is an integral part of the community, both past and present. But he has a leading role in the community’s future as well, through his part in upcoming development projects.

Fevang explained what he needs to coordinate ahead of the building of the new sports centre. Then, amongst the gravel pit and piles of rocks behind P5, he pointed out where new infrastructure for the East Village could be in five years’ time.

“We’ll have a baseball diamond here or a bandstand…Put the skateboard park right behind us.”

This is something Fevang works on with any spare time.

“I come out here and I move gravel, and I’ve got a pile of waste that I burn in the fall. This is an ongoing project.”

Are there ever enough hours in the day for it all? It certainly doesn’t seem so, as he explained how he can work long days, weekends and also be on call throughout the night.

Fortunately though, after two and a half years in the role, the municipality hired an assistant to help with the increasing workload. The the hire started in June.

Before leaving, I asked how he intended to spend his time off once his new coworker starts.

“What will I do with three days off?” Fevang joked. “I’ll have to get another job!”

