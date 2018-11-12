All Mountain Camp returns for third year

“These camps offer something for everyone,” said Fannie Smith, BC Adaptive Snowsports athletic and communication manager.

The All Mountain Camp is a collaborative project with BC and Rocky Mountain Adaptive Snowsports to give intermediate skiers an environment to better their skills. It’s in its third year and Sun Peaks will host for the second time from Jan. 17 to 20.

“For example, a person with a cognitive disability wouldn’t have the pathway to go to paralpine, they may not have a pathway to Special Olympics. They have a place to come and develop their skills on snow, off snow and really be the best they can be,” said Smith, adding Sun Peaks’ mountain is accessible for their participants.

The camp looks to provide athletes with all disabilities a diverse experience by providing race training, freeskiing and off mountain seminars. This year the event will include a session on ski tuning technique, a demonstration from Dynaccess and guest coaching from Paralympic silver medalist Josh Dueck.

“The All Mountain Camp is a little bit more well rounded in the fact that we do have race training in the morning and in the afternoon we do freeskiing. Both kind of help each other. You’re a better freeskier by getting race training and vice versa. It does answer the need to continue to support the pathway for paralpine and we have Alpine Canada coaches come and monitor and deliver that coaching part,” she said

Athletes participating in the camp must be independent skiers that are comfortable skiing a blue run.

“It’s really focused on offering those that have been in our system that want to really challenge themselves in a safe and challenging environment so it really is made for the intermediate to advanced skier,” said Smith.

Registration is capped at 30 athletes and is open until Jan. 3. To register for the event visit www.bcadaptive.com.

Comments

comments