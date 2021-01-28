Altitude development sells out in first weekend of sales

0 shares











Developers say quick sales is driven by strong domestic demand for recreational properties

Photo submitted

Sun Peaks’ newest development sold out just days after going on the market.

Located in the East Village, the project features 40 two and three bedroom condos and townhouses and is known as Altitude.

Altitude was first announced at the start of December, and the units were listed for sale on Saturday, Jan. 23—by Sunday all of them were sold.

In a press release, Sotheby’s International Realty Sun Peaks, credited strong domestic demand with the quick sales.

“One of the unforeseen results of the pandemic has been an increase in Canadians exploring their own backyard,” read a press release sent out by the company.

“With 95 per cent of the purchasers coming from within Canada, it’s clear now more than ever that Canadians are recognizing the value of Sun Peaks as a world class resort that offers premium recreational property.”



The project is a joint venture between Sotheby’s, A&T Project Developments and Sun Peaks Resort LLP.

The units feature storage, their own hot tub hookups at a ski-in and out location.

“Canadians put a tremendous amount of value on housing,” said Gianpiero Furfaro, managing broker of Sotheby’s Sun Peaks “It is encouraging to see that though we struggle through a pandemic, these recent sales reinforce the desire for Canadians to invest in their own housing market.”