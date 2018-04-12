The annual budget public presentation for Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) will take place at the Hearthstone Lodge on Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

This year marks some significant changes with the purchase of water and wastewater utilities nearly doubling the annual budget.

It’s the first time SPMRM staff have had to include the larger amount of staff members and infrastructure.

The budget will also cover the new Sun Peaks Sports Centre and the addition of a new full time bylaw officer.

Chief administrative officer Rob Bremner said it’s larger and has more long-term planning.

The meeting is open to the pubic and there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

