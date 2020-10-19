Apine Racer’s Oktoberfest fundraiser moves online











Silent auction includes an original chair from the Crystal Chairlift

The Sun Peaks Alpine Club’s annual Oktoberfest fundraiser has moved online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deanna Devlin, who is helping organize the event, said it’s a significant fundraiser for the club, especially after the loss of the Nancy Green Festival earlier in March, another major fundraiser for them.

She said their goal is to raise $35,000 through silent auction, raffle tickets and 50-50 tickets.

Since the online event went live Oct. 6 they have raised over $10,000.

“Oktoberfest is our major fundraiser of the year helping to keep the club operating with low program costs,” she said. “100 per cent of ticket sales, silent auction purchases and donations go to support the Sun Peaks Alpine Club and youth alpine sports.”

The raffle ticket prizes include four grand prizes from hotel stays to skis or wine. Silent auction items available include an original chair from the Crystal Chairlift, a clock handmade with pieces of the Crystal Chairlift, ski instruction from local coaches, art, ski tuning, equipment and more.

The auction ends Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.. The raffle early bird draw is Nov. 10 with grand prizes drawn Nov. 30, Dec. 15 and Jan. 15.

Devlin said even the purchase of one raffle ticket goes far in supporting local young athletes.

“It all adds up to help kids experience the joy of skiing.”

To visit the online auction or purchase raffle tickets click here.