Arc’teryx launches used gear shop in Canada

 | October 13, 2020

Outdoor gear and apparel brand Arc’teryx has launched a used gear trade in program in Canada, which they hope will keep old products out of the landfill and lessen their impact on the planet.

Arc’teryx, a North Vancouver B.C. based outdoor gear and apparel company, just launched a used gear trade in program in Canada, a year after their U.S. based program was launched.

The outdoor apparel and gear company wants to reduce their impact on the planet and is doing so by asking customers to trade in old or less used Arc’teryx gear. After the gear is inspected and deemed usable by an Arc’teryx employee at any brand or outlet store, customers will receive a gift card valued at 20 per cent of the original retail price which can be used on future Arc’teryx purchases online or in store.

After the used items are received by Arc’teryx, they will be repaired and cleaned if necessary before being listed on the Used Gear Shop, which is not yet available to Canadians but Arc’teryx said will be soon. 

“As the program builds momentum we’ll be working to make our Used Gear Shop available in Canada so you can get your hands on quality used Arc’teryx gear at reduced prices. Stay tuned (to our social media channels),” said the company.
To find out more information on what is eligible for trade in, where to find a store, or when their Used Gear Shop will open, follow them on social media or visit www.arcteryx.com

