ArtZone ramps up activities for summer

Part of the Otters and Flowers art exhibit by the kindergarten class. Photo provided.

ArtZone Sun Peaks has a busy summer ahead as the non-profit encourages residents to spark their creative side through workshops, exhibitions and interactive art installations.

The events include art for all ages. For children, ArtZone’s art tent will return to the Sun Peaks Market every Sunday, offering art kits while supplies last.

Paintings by the local kindergarten class will also be featured throughout the summer in the village level of the Grand Hotel & Conference Centre. The exhibition features the childrens’ depictions of sea otters and flowers.

For any age, ArtZone plans to place a painted piano by the clock tower for the public to play at any time. This interactive art installation is called “Tickle Me Please” and will be available starting July 6 for the remainder of the summer.

The organization will encourage piano players to take pictures or videos and share it to social media with the hashtags #streetpianosunpeaks and #artzonesunpeaks.

ArtZone is also offering guitar lessons every week throughout July. Kyle James, who has played guitar for almost 20 years and has toured with a band, will be teaching lessons for new, beginner and intermediate players.

Throughout the summer, ArtZone will continue to have exhibits throughout the village as well. The ongoing exhibits in guest services and Tourism Sun Peaks were recently rotated and now feature nine new artists. Additionally, Vertical Cafe will display fibre art by Ruth Fane.

For more information on upcoming events or exhibits, visit artzonesunpeaks.com.